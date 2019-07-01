Celine Dion knows how to dress for couture week.

The iconic singer has left her mark on couture week season after season, wearing standout, oftentimes couture looks that rival those seen on the actual runway. This year is no different with Dion looking to designer brands like Chanel, Off-White, Schiaparelli and more to leave her high fashion mark.

Read More: Celine Dion Bewitches Guests at Miu Miu Cruise Show

Dion started off the week of high fashion moments before the couture calendar began, dressed in a Chanel bodysuit complete with logo chain belt from the brand’s spring 2019 collection. Straight from Virgil Abloh’s recent Off-White men’s spring 2020 show, Dion was seen walking around Paris on Saturday in the collection’s closing look: an oversize blazer and matching bodysuit featuring artwork by Futura. Dion has been working with stylist Sydney Lopez to put together the looks.

On Monday, Dion attended Iris van Herpen’s couture show in a three-dimensional, sculptural look that resembled those from the collection itself. “It was magical…magical,” she said about the couture collection. “[You’ve] created something that’s alive.”

Click through the above gallery to see more of Celine Dion’s high fashion looks at the fall 2019 couture shows.

