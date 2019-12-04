Is Celine Dion the most iconic influencer on Instagram?

Holiday ad competition is heating up and Instagram just raised the stakes. The platform unveiled today a video promoting its Shopping feature. Starring Dion, the video is a re-creation of the singer’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” music video — with an influencer twist.

The clip is a celebration of Nineties fashion; Dion’s song originally released in 1996. In it, Dion wears pieces from Natori, Revolve, Good American, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Adam Selman Sport, Bershka, Oscar de la Renta and Retrosuperfuture. Shopping tags naming the various designers appear throughout.

The video is styled by Mel Ottenberg, known for his work with Rihanna, and directed by Matt Lambert and Pretty Bird. Additional brands featured in the video include Adidas, Bebe, Calvin Klein, Chillhouse, Chinatown Market, Emi Jay, Net-a-porter, Ralph Lauren and Rebecca Minkoff.

Instagram unveiled its Shopping discovery page and native checkout feature earlier this year. Following the launch of Checkout, the platform debuted Shopping From Creators, which allows users to shop directly from their favorite influencers. Checkout and Shopping From Creators are still in beta; Facebook has been toying with the idea of expanding the beta for months.

Dion is the cause of a handful of viral fashion moments over the past couple of years, including her look at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and, more recently, her 2019 summer of couture. Perhaps her video partnership with Instagram is a sign that the platform will soon open its beta to the celebrity set.

