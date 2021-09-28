×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Celine Dion Is Making an Official Documentary

The documentary will cover the iconic singer’s personal life and musical career.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion Stephane Feugere for WWD

Celine Dion’s storied life is getting the documentary treatment.

The iconic singer shared on her official website on Tuesday that she is working on an official documentary about her personal life and career. Dion is working with Sony Music Entertainment and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor on the project.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said in a statement. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Specific details on the documentary have not been revealed, however, the film will cover the singer’s life and career accomplishments, including her many awards, world tours and Las Vegas residencies.

Related Galleries

Dion has been a prominent figure in the music industry for more than 40 years, winning five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards and the 2016 Billboard Music Award Lifetime Achievement Award, among other accolades. While she has many hit songs, Dion is best known for her 1997 song, “My Heart Will Go On,” which was featured in the beloved film, “Titanic.”

The documentary is expected to cover Dion’s personal struggles, namely the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016. The couple was married for 21 years and share three sons: René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson Angélil.

In addition to her singing career, Dion has become a much-watched style star over the years, especially her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week where she’s paid homage to “Titanic” with looks from Vetements.

A release date for the documentary has not yet been revealed. News of the documentary comes a day after the Celine Dion biopic, “Aline,” — which is loosely based on the singer’s life — revealed it will be released in the U.S. early next year.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Look at Celine Dion’s Style Evolution 

The High-Fashion Looks Celine Dion Wore at Paris Fashion Week 

Celine Dion Is an Influencer in New IG Shopping Video 

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Celine Dion Official Documentary: Release Date,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad