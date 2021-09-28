Celine Dion Is Making an Official Documentary

Celine Dion’s storied life is getting the documentary treatment.

The iconic singer shared on her official website on Tuesday that she is working on an official documentary about her personal life and career. Dion is working with Sony Music Entertainment and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor on the project.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said in a statement. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Specific details on the documentary have not been revealed, however, the film will cover the singer’s life and career accomplishments, including her many awards, world tours and Las Vegas residencies.

Dion has been a prominent figure in the music industry for more than 40 years, winning five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards and the 2016 Billboard Music Award Lifetime Achievement Award, among other accolades. While she has many hit songs, Dion is best known for her 1997 song, “My Heart Will Go On,” which was featured in the beloved film, “Titanic.”

The documentary is expected to cover Dion’s personal struggles, namely the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016. The couple was married for 21 years and share three sons: René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson Angélil.

In addition to her singing career, Dion has become a much-watched style star over the years, especially her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week where she’s paid homage to “Titanic” with looks from Vetements.

A release date for the documentary has not yet been revealed. News of the documentary comes a day after the Celine Dion biopic, “Aline,” — which is loosely based on the singer’s life — revealed it will be released in the U.S. early next year.

