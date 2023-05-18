×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

The exhibition space on the ground floor at Harrods will be dedicated to the brand's Plein Soleil capsule collection until June 14.

Celine Plein Soleil
Celine Plein Soleil Courtesy of Celine

LONDON — The sun and Celine.

The luxury French brand is taking up space on the ground floor at Harrods for its summer Plein Soleil capsule collection until June 14, with a wide window exhibition display and an in-store pop-up.

The collection is inspired by the French Riviera and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, both places dear to the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

Celine is synonymous with understated elegance, and we are honored to host the brand for their inaugural London pop-up, a rare and sought-after experience by Hedi Slimane,” said Josie Gardner, head of accessories at Harrods.

Related Galleries

The pop-up will be followed by the launch of Celine’s Haute Parfumerie in the Harrods beauty hall later this year.

Celine Plein Soleil
Celine Plein Soleil Courtesy of Celine

The capsule features Celine monogrammed deck chairs, hammock, wooden fans and a small racket set with a harness.

Slimane staged the brand’s spring 2023 show in Saint-Tropez, which was revealed online in November, more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week.

The designer settled in Ramatuelle, in the gulf of Saint-Tropez, when he arrived at Celine in 2018.

Slimane has previously shot films for his collections in Nice and Monaco, part of the French Riviera trifecta.

Last year, Harrods was back in the black for the year ending Jan. 29, according to figures released on Companies House. The luxury retail department store reported a profit of 41.7 million pounds after tax, compared to the 57.3 million pound loss in the prior year due to COVID-19 and Brexit.

Celine Plein Soleil
Celine Plein Soleil Courtesy of Celine

Sales surged by 35.5 percent to 581.9 million pounds despite the store being closed for 10 weeks between January and April 2021. However, the ease of lockdown returned Harrod’s core customers and international visitors, especially from the Middle East.

The company’s transactional revenue in the period was 1.56 billion pounds, up 42.6 percent compared to the previous period’s 1.09 billion pounds.

The London store made a pretax profit of 51 million pounds after losing 68 million pounds a year earlier; simultaneously the store has lost more than 400 workers, bringing it to a total of 3,511 employees. 

“2021 saw the business begin an encouraging recovery despite the continued, although moderating, impact of the pandemic. Our performance was greatly impacted by our Knightsbridge store being closed for 10 weeks during the third lockdown, international travel remaining subdued, and the suspension of the VAT Retail Export Scheme,” said Tim Parker, chief financial officer at Harrods.

“We also continued to invest in our physical and digital offering during the pandemic, showcasing our confidence in the outlook for the business. Trade performance toward the end of the year was particularly encouraging, highlighting the strength of our long-standing customer and brand relationships as well as the continued resilience of the luxury market,” he added.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Hot Summer Bags

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Celine Brings the French Riviera to Harrods

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad