Celine’s Next Men’s Show Will Be at Le Palace

NIGHT MOVES: Hedi Slimane, who was super early in showing his fall-winter 2023 women’s collection for Celine last Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, is fashionably late with his men’s fall effort.

The show is scheduled to take place at famed Paris nightclub Le Palace on Friday, almost three weeks after the European men’s shows wound up.

Often described as the Studio 54 of Paris, Le Palace is a meaningful place for Slimane, who frequented it starting from age 16. The French designer claims the venue “triggered his future as a couturier,” according to Celine.

It’s also where Slimane celebrated his 50th birthday in 2018.

To be sure, Le Palace has attracted a glittering array of famous fashion designers, headlined by Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Kenzo Takada, along with the likes of Grace Jones, Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, Serge Gainsbourg and Prince.

Celine noted that Le Palace was originally built in the 17th century as a theatre and dancehall. It was converted to a discotheque in 1978 when it was taken over by nightlife impresario Fabrice Emaer.

Emaer conscripted architect Patrick Berger to revamp the Art Deco interior with neon chandeliers.

According to WWD reports, Le Palace was so popular during the disco era that it sometimes took revelers one hour to get from the red velvet balconies to the dance floor.

Slimane has a penchant for legendary entertainment venues, having staged fashion shows at the Hollywood Palladium and the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

Celine’s men’s show coincides with New York Fashion Week, whose official dates are Feb. 10 to 15.