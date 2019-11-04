MAKES SCENTS: Celine has opened a store in Paris dedicated to its new line of niche perfumes, and the space is as art-centric as its clothing boutiques.

Works by Luisa Gardini, Rochelle Goldberg, Camilla Reyman and Søren Sejr are dotted throughout the store located at 390 Rue Saint-Honoré, whose design mirrors the Art Deco influences in the perfume bottles designed by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

The dramatic veins of the Grand Antique marble walls are amplified by gradient mirrored shelves displaying rows of bottles, in what the brand referred to as a “perfumer’s organ.”

Drawing on his androgynous perspective, Slimane has created 11 scents for men and women, carrying touches of tree moss, iris, rose or chypre. In line with the designer’s penchant for full command, they are also meant to reflect his personal history, with names like Cologne Française, Black Tie and Eau de Californie.

The fragrances are the first for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house in some time. Interparfums held the brand’s fragrance license between 2000 and 2011, before it was taken back in-house by the label, which has not launched a scent since.

The Paris store also carries a new line of accessories including perfume travel cases in canvas, calfskin, crocodile or alligator leather; playing card sets; brass or silver match boxes; a sterling silver travel ashtray; lighter cases; a men’s grooming kit; combs; paperweights; a trinket bowl and assorted cases.