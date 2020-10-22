Celine sitting out fashion week? Think again. Just as observers thought that the spring 2021 fashion season was coming to a close, the French house — helmed by Hedi Slimane and owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — has revealed it will hold a virtual show on Monday, Oct. 26.

According to a post to Instagram, Celine will unveil its newest collection in Monaco — available for viewing on the social media platform as well as the label’s own web site. “All our thanks to the principality of Monaco,” read Celine’s post.

Celine also held a digital show in July for its men’s spring 2021 collection. The house’s last live show — marking its women’s fall 2020 collection — was held in Paris on Feb. 28 as the coronavirus began its rapid spread across Europe and the U.S., with much of New York City closing down just two weeks later.

Monaco, with a population of about 39,000, has kept its COVID-19 levels relatively low — reporting about 230 total cases and two deaths. Celine’s home base of France, however, is seeing a surge in cases and is facing tough restrictions from President Emmanuel Macron, who last week implemented curfews across many of the nation’s biggest cities.