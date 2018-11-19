FOR THE BOYS: The Paris men’s calendar just gained another heavy hitter: Celine will stage a show in January, mere months after creative director Hedi Slimane launched its men’s wear division during a coed show on Sept. 28, a spokeswoman for the brand said on Monday.

This follows the decision by Givenchy to switch back to the men’s wear fashion calendar for the fall 2019 with a presentation on Jan. 16, as reported.

Celine is in talks with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on an exact date for its display, which could also include a handful of women’s designs, though no decision has been taken, the spokeswoman said.

The move comes at a time when a growing number of brands are opting to present women’s and men’s wear at the same time. Maison Margiela staged its first coed show this season, while brands including Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, Haider Ackermann and Sonia Rykiel featured models of both sexes on the catwalk.

French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is making a high-profile push into the booming men’s wear market with the launch of the category at Celine, an increased focus on men’s at Givenchy, as well as the appointment of new designers at the helm of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti in the last year.