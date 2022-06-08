Celine to Return to Paris Runway on June 26

LAST WORD: Hedi Slimane and Celine will close Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this month with a live runway show.

According to the official calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, Celine has the 9:30 p.m. CET spot on June 26, capping off six days that will feature 76 physical events out of a total of 84. The men’s shows for the spring-summer 2023 season are scheduled for June 21 to 26.

One of menswear’s ringleaders and showmen, Slimane is known for exacting physical displays featuring dazzling mechanical contraptions and lighting, original music and a very specific casting that skews tall, young and very thin.

The designer pivoted to fashion films during the pandemic, taking his roving drone cameras to French castles, skate parks and motor-racing tracks, and has been slow to return to the runway. He unveiled Celine’s women’s collection for fall 2022 online on May 4 just as other European brands began destination shows for their resort 2023 offerings.

The return of Celine adds another marquee attraction to the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, which will see a slew of prominent names returning to the men’s calendar, including Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, absent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Junya Watanabe Man, Thom Browne and Givenchy.

In addition, Los Angeles-based Mike Amiri is slated to make his Paris debut at 4:30 p.m. CET on June 23.

London-based Craig Green, who had moved his presentation to Paris in January 2020 and eschewed digital formats throughout the pandemic, and Antwerp-based Namacheko, will also showcase their spring 2023 collections in a runway format, as reported.

The entire spring 2023 schedule will continue to be available through the FHCM’s digital platform, with livestreams and pre-recorded films dropping during each brand’s scheduled slot.

