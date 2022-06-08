×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Celine to Return to Paris Runway on June 26

Hedi Slimane and Celine will close Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Hedi Slimane
Hedi Slimane Courtesy Photo

LAST WORD: Hedi Slimane and Celine will close Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this month with a live runway show.

According to the official calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, Celine has the 9:30 p.m. CET spot on June 26, capping off six days that will feature 76 physical events out of a total of 84. The men’s shows for the spring-summer 2023 season are scheduled for June 21 to 26.

One of menswear’s ringleaders and showmen, Slimane is known for exacting physical displays featuring dazzling mechanical contraptions and lighting, original music and a very specific casting that skews tall, young and very thin.

The designer pivoted to fashion films during the pandemic, taking his roving drone cameras to French castles, skate parks and motor-racing tracks, and has been slow to return to the runway. He unveiled Celine’s women’s collection for fall 2022 online on May 4 just as other European brands began destination shows for their resort 2023 offerings.

Related Galleries

The return of Celine adds another marquee attraction to the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, which will see a slew of prominent names returning to the men’s calendar, including Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, absent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Junya Watanabe Man, Thom Browne and Givenchy.

In addition, Los Angeles-based Mike Amiri is slated to make his Paris debut at 4:30 p.m. CET on June 23.

London-based Craig Green, who had moved his presentation to Paris in January 2020 and eschewed digital formats throughout the pandemic, and Antwerp-based Namacheko, will also showcase their spring 2023 collections in a runway format, as reported.

The entire spring 2023 schedule will continue to be available through the FHCM’s digital platform, with livestreams and pre-recorded films dropping during each brand’s scheduled slot.

SEE ALSO:

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making Comeback

John Elliott, KidSuper to Show in Paris During Men’s Fashion Week

Celine Blends Genders With New Perfumes by Hedi Slimane

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Hot Summer Bags

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Celine to Return to Paris Runway

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad