LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Fosse/Verdon” actress Margaret Qualley is fronting the new Celine Essentiels campaign entitled “Portrait of an Actress” and shot by artistic director Hedi Slimane.

Qualley, who is the youngest daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and musician Paul Qualley, carries the Chaîne Maillon Triomphe bag in black-and-white portraits that are a signature of Slimane’s photography, and the actress gives striking looks and glances in the accompanying video set to “Starstuck,” the 2018 single by U.K. band Sorry.

Though the 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress seemed to have burst onto the scene in television show “The Leftovers” and the films “Palo Alto” and “The Nice Guys,” some of her earliest works include modeling for Alberta Ferretti at New York Fashion Week in 2011, for Valentino and Chanel, a number of fashion publications, plus a Ralph Lauren campaign.

Slimane had infused his “rock star” vision into the French luxury fashion house that he joined in 2018. He recently showed his spring 2020 collection that was comprised of a plethora of denim washes for almost half of the show. Many of the looks channeled old Hollywood, reminiscent of the Quentin Tarantino film that Qualley appeared in.