BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE: As art lovers descend on Paris for a week of events revolving around the FIAC contemporary art fair, the Centre Pompidou has given carte blanche to Rick Owens for an evening performance on Thursday that promises a heady blend of sex, music and dance.

“Be a part of what will represent our cultural moment in art history,” Owens said in a post on his Instagram account announcing the event, which will benefit the Friends of the Centre Pompidou and raise funds for new art works to be purchased by the museum.

Among the performers lined up for the performance and rave are Estonian rapper Tommy Cash; self-professed “drag terrorist” Christeene; performance artist Kembra Pfahler; ballroom stars Mother Rheeda and Precious Ebony, and DJs LSDXOXO, Pandora’s Jukebox, Dustin Muchuvitz and MikeQ.

Owens also teased an appearance by Lalamichmich, aka his wife Michèle Lamy. The happening comes amid growing ties between art and fashion, as luxury brands collaborate with artists on runway shows, limited-edition products, exhibitions and FIAC-related events.