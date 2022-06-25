×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Dior Men’s Spring 2023

Sustainability

Ralph Lauren’s Indigenous Artist Fellowship, Cradle-to-Cradle Cashmere Celebrated in ESG Report

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Total compensation, with stock, rose 48.1 percent for the fashion company’s top executives, including Howard Smith who left under a cloud.

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2022
Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2022 George Chinsee/WWD

Ralph Lauren Corp. pushed through the pandemic, continuing to elevate its brand and court  younger consumers — and senior executives saw top-dollar pay days last year in the process. 

“This year, our teams around the world delivered strong results that exceeded our expectations with growth across every brand, channel, category and region – demonstrating their agility and strength amid an environment that remained challenging,” said executive chairman and chief creative officer Ralph Lauren and chief executive officer Patrice Louvet in a joint letter to shareholders filed with regulatory authorities. 

Sales bounced back from the worst of the pandemic, increasing 41 percent to $6.2 billion for the year ended April 2. 

For his efforts, Lauren saw his compensation rise 45.6 percent to $24.9 million. That included $12 million in incentive pay and a salary of $1.8 million. His package also included stock awards that were valued at $11 million, although the full value of share-based compensation will ultimately rely on the company’s Wall Street performance. 

Related Galleries

Louvet’s package increased 53.8 percent to $18.6 million, including $7.9 million in incentive pay.

The five executives named in the fashion company’s proxy statement logged total compensation of $68.9 million — an increase of 48.1 percent from a year ago.

That top tier included Howard Smith, who was chief commercial officer, but resigned at the end of the year after an investigation found he had “violated the company’s code of business conduct and ethics and other policies.”

The nature of the exact violations was never revealed, beyond the vague reassurance from the firm that they were “unrelated to the company’s financial reporting and business performance.”

A source told WWD when the departure was revealed that the violations were not related to either sex or money, but instead reflected multiple incidents of “misjudgment.” 

Still, Smith, a 19-year veteran of the company, was allowed to walk away with a significant pay package.

His compensation rose 28.2 percent last year to $12.3 million, including incentive pay of $3.2 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Ralph Lauren Corp.’s $68.9 Million C-suite

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad