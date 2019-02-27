The Council of Fashion Designers of America and the Accessories Council’s joint initiative for young designers, the Elaine Gold Launch Pad, announced its winners on Tuesday evening.

The Elaine Gold Launch Pad supports labels between zero and three years in business. A total of $200,000 was presented to the program’s winning participants, and there was a tie for the top award.

Morganne Leigh of Tyche + Iset was awarded $55,000 with an additional $5,000 provided by the Hilldun Corp. Angela Luna and Loulwa Al Saad of Adiff also won $55,000 plus a year’s residency at Camp David and Industry City. Leila Dumond of Cyril Studio was given $10,000, as were Moya Annece and Ashley Cimone of Ashya and Leonid Batekhin of Occhii.

CFDA chief executive officer and president Steven Kolb said: “Elaine Gold Launch Pad is an important program that supports young designers and the next chapter of the American fashion industry. This year’s designers have worked incredibly hard to roadmap their future. We thank the Accessories Council for its involvement and passion for these young designers. We are also grateful to our advisory board, mentors and Camp David, who have worked so hard with our designers and provided them with the guidance and tools to advance their businesses.”

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson added: “I’m so proud of this group of Fellows and what the Elaine Gold Launch Pad has to offer. Now that we’re in our second round it shows the program works. Elaine Gold would be so proud that the two big winners of the 2018-19 program are two woman-run companies.”