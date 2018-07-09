In its second year of partnership, Lifewtr and the CFDA have tapped three emerging designers for Lifewtr’s Series 4 and spring presentation.

The CFDA and Lifewtr partnership was established to help rising talent break into the industry by selecting three CFDA+ spotlight graduates. This year, textile designer Ji Won Choi and men’s wear designers Daniel Cloke and Jamall Osterholm were chosen from the 2017 Fashion Future Graduate Showcase.

A print by each designer will be featured on Lifewtr bottles this fall, shining a large spotlight — the brand projected visibility of more than 10 million bottles solely in the U.S. — on their work. The designers will be featured on the CFDA Fashion calendar, attend a pre-New York Fashion Week bootcamp and reveal their spring 2019 collections through a presentation sponsored by Lifewtr in September. The bootcamp will prepare the designers for NYFW through media and social media training, creative direction, hair and makeup and styling consultation, and peer mentorship.