CFDA and Sotheby’s to Partner on Exclusive Auction of American Fashion

For the first time, Sotheby’s and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are partnering on an exclusive auction to offer looks from America’s top designers, featuring famous designs and rare pieces donated by CFDA members and collectors of American fashion.

The exhibition will highlight the genres and time periods that have made American fashion diverse and influential, from memorable red carpet looks to streetwear. Further details will be available closer to the auction.

The CFDA will work with a curator to put together the auction lots.

The auction will take place at Sotheby’s from Nov. 27 through Dec. 12 alongside the company’s Luxury Week sale in New York. The auction will have an online component, and it hasn’t been determined if there will be a live auction.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the CFDA Foundation, which benefits CFDA Scholarships and business mentoring to nurture the next generation of American fashion.