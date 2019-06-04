Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen nabbed their fifth-ever CFDA Award at tonight’s ceremony at The Brooklyn Museum.

The Row designers were awarded the 2019 CFDA Award for Accessory Designer of the Year, an honor bestowed upon the sister designers twice before, once in 2014, and then again in 2018. The Olsens’ other two CFDAs were both for Womenswear Designer of the Year, in 2012 and 2015.

Since establishing The Row 13 years ago, they have become known for their nuanced, languid looks executed in 900 gram cashmere, rich silks and exotic skins. For this year’s CFDAs, The Row beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry; Virgil Abloh for Off-White; Tabitha Simmons and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

