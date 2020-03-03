The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards are headed back to Manhattan. After two years at the Brooklyn Museum, the awards will return to the Celeste Bartos Forum at The New York Public Library on June 8.

The last time the annual awards, the CFDA’s biggest fundraiser, were held at the New York Public Library was in 2008. Prior to the Brooklyn Museum, the awards have taken place at such venues as the Hammerstein Ballroom and Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Under the direction of chairman Tom Ford, the CFDA plans to present several new nominee and honoree categories this year.

Among those categories are International Women’s Designer of the Year; International Men’s Designer of the Year; Brand of the Year (American or international), and Face of the Year (American or International).

The signature categories will continue to be: American Women’s Designer of the Year; American Men’s Designer of the Year; American Accessories Designer of the Year; American Emerging Designer of the Year; Fashion Icon Award; Environmental Sustainability Award; Positive Social Influence Award; Media Award in honor of Eugenia Shepard; Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert, and Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gone is the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award (last year — the first and only time it has been given — it went to Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen). The Board of Directors’ Tribute award, also not on this year’s agenda, is not necessarily given out annually, but determined by the board each year at a later time, said a spokeswoman. Last year it was given to Barbie.

The nominees and honorees are determined by members of the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards Guild that includes designers, editors, retailers, stylists and other influencers. The nominees will be revealed on March 18. Funds raised from the event support CFDA scholarships.