×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Fashion

Cannes Scene: New Hot Spots to Shop

Business

‘Affordable Joy’ Helps Target Sales, but Consumers Aren’t Impulse Shopping Like They Used To

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Plus, Jeff Gennette is set to receive a special honor for Father's Day.

Fletcher Kasell, Steven Kolb and Tanner Richie
Fletcher Kasell, Steven Kolb and Tanner Richie. Madison McGaw/Courtesy of BFA.com

IN IT TO WIN IT: A fresh batch of aspiring designers are in the running for one of fashion’s more coveted prizes.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have announced this year’s contenders for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The winner will receive $300,000 and two runners-up will go home with $100,000 each. The aim for all is to gain the building blocks that are necessary to create a viable and long-lasting business.

The finalists this time around are: Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDesigns, Colin LoCascio, Rachel Scott of Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo Akasaka of Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Téla D’Amore of Who Decides War, and Henry Zankov of Zankov. 

Related Galleries

The CFDA’s chairman Thom Browne, who continues to design his eponymous label, said, “It’s so important that the world sees this new generation of American designers…the talent in the United States is unparalleled in regards to creativity and diversity and, moreover, truly American…the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund shines an important and generous light on this.” 

“Every year I am astounded by how much talent we have in this country, with designers who are as wildly creative as they are sensitive to the world today. They’re not only imaginative, but they strive to be thought leaders and community creators, reminding us that fashion can be meaningful to everyone,” Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast, and global editorial director of Vogue, said.

The fund was established following the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in New York in 2001 to help emerging designers and to cultivate the next generation of American designers. The 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Afterpay, Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue. In addition to Wintour and Browne, this year’s selection committee includes the CFDA’s Steven Kolb, Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, Brother Vellies’ and the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s Aurora James, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel, Instagram’s Eva Chen, Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, model and activist Paloma Elsesser, and Afterpay’s and The Next Generation’s Nick Molnar. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

BEAUTY WATCH: Beauty has a new megawatt entrant — Beyoncé.

The winner of 32 Grammys took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce her latest venture, which appears to be a hair care brand. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” the Instagram post read. “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Sources tell WWD that the brand is helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and is also developing fragrances. The brand’s name and launch timing could not be learned. A spokesperson for Beyoncé did not return a request for comment by press time.

Though many celebrities have entered beauty in recent years, sources are bullish on Beyoncé’s business prospects. “I mean, she is the biggest, and her mom had a salon. It will be authentic. It’s going to be huge if she has science behind it,” one source said. “They’re laying the foundation, they’re building up the hype. It’s getting more press than God and who even knows when it’s coming out.”

Many celebrities have tried their hand in the beauty industry, and several have found it lucrative: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for example, brought in 600 million euros in its first year on the market. — JAMES MANSO

STAR SHOTS: It seems that there’s no one that British fashion photographer Rankin hasn’t captured — Queen Elizabeth II, Vivienne Westwood and Kate Moss are but a few stars that have stood in front of his lens.

Now, the artist’s work will be celebrated at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Germany, in an exhibition titled “Rankin: Zeisprünge (Leaps in time)” from May 26 to Sept. 27. 

The exhibition, which will include portraits spanning Rankin’s three-decade long career as well as unpublished images from 2023, encourages a conversation between motifs from the 1990s and 2000s and today. 

Stefflon Don by Rankin for Hunger Magazine
Stefflon Don by Rankin for Hunger Magazine’s upcoming issue. Courtesy of Rankin / Hunger Magazine

Accompanying the exhibition is a stand-alone collector’s edition of Hunger magazine, a publication Rankin founded in 2011, which will feature stars such as Lily Allen, Stefflon Don, the Sugababes, Will Poulter, Rachel Weisz and Eddie Marsan.

This exhibit comes almost a year after the photographer and publisher helped to raise more than 5,000 pounds for The Legacy of War Foundation for Ukraine during a special exhibition called “Visual Noise,” the first art fair dedicated solely to the U.K.’s emerging photography talent.

Rankin invited 40 graduate photographers from Central Saint Martins, London College of Communication, Goldsmiths and the London College of Fashion to exhibit photographs they had taken during their studies.

Lily Allen by Rankin
Lily Allen captured by Rankin for Hunger Magazine’s upcoming issue. Courtesy of Rankin / Hunger Magazine

Rankin was born in Scotland in 1966. After graduating from the London College of Printing, Rankin went on to found magazine Dazed & Confused and Dazed Film & TV Agency in 1999 with Jefferson Hack.

In addition to his extensive work in fashion photography, Rankin went on to release a string of publications, including Rank, published in 2000, and later Hunger magazine. — VIOLET GOLDSTONE

FATHER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Gennette will soon have a lot more time to spend with his daughter Jude — but he’s done a pretty good job up until now.

Gennette’s parenting skills will be recognized next month when the chief executive officer of Macy’s, who has announced that he will exit that role next February, will be named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council.

Gennette and his husband Geoff Welch, a retired graphics producer, will be honored along with actor Matthew Broderick and Michael Kay, Yes Network’s New York Yankees broadcaster, host of the Yes’ “CenterStage” interview show, cohost of “The Michael Kay Show” radio show and cohost with Alex Rodriguez of “KayRod Cast” for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

The 81st annual Father of the Year Awards will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and the event will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy, which works to break the cycle of poverty for rural American children most vulnerable to educational and food inequities by providing early learning and other support.

This year’s awards will be hosted by Nate Burleson, cohost of “CBS Mornings” and analyst for CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” show.

“Each year we get the chance to honor hardworking and passionate fathers who are committed to creating change in their industries and communities,” said Dan Orwig, president and chief executive officer of The Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council. “We are thrilled to honor four such inspirational dads this year who are so well-respected in their roles and have an unwavering commitment to their families and philanthropic efforts.”

To date, the council has donated more than $30 million to family-related charities nationwide. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

SUSTAINABLE SHOP: Accessories brand Sandqvist has relaunched its Soho flagship, redesigning the space to pay homage to its Nordic heritage in partnership with artist Emmely Elgersma.

The store, which features 99 percent upcycled material, is accented by vibrant pieces of furniture and interior details crafted by Elgersma, who was formally trained as a ceramicist and has previously worked with Ikea, Adidas, TikTok, Paynter Jacket and Clerkenwell Design Week.

“The more digital our world becomes and the more technical products we produce, our stores become even more important. We want our customers to make conscious choices and our products to stay relevant for as long as possible,” said Sebastian Westin, the brand’s cofounder.

Sandqvist's new store.
Sandqvist’s new store features colorful furniture crafted by artist Emmely Elgersma. Courtesy of Sandqvist

The rollout of updated stores comes on the heels of Sandqvist introducing a 30-hour, four-day work week for full-time employees at the end of February. The accessories brand announced the decision after reporting a 20 percent turnover increase at the end of 2022.

“Being able to give our employees the opportunity to work even smarter, to be able to have more meaningful free time with more time for themselves and their relationships, feels both nice and exciting,” said Caroline Lind, chief executive officer of Sandqvist.

Sandqvist's new store.
Sandqvist’s reimagined Soho store. Courtesy of Sandqvist

The Stockholm-based accessories company, founded in 2004 by Sebastian Westin and brothers Anton and Daniel Sandqvist, focuses on sustainably made bags for work, adventure, and everything in between. 

In 2020, Sandqvist was featured in the Swedish Design Museum’s first takeout design exhibit, where visitors could reserve and use Sandqvist backpacks for a week across the four corners of the country. —V.G.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Hot Summer Bags

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists; Beyoncé Teases Beauty Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad