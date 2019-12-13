The Council of Fashion Designers of America is looking to give its members more bang for their buck. The organization has established the Supply Chain Collective — an ensemble of eight companies that offer innovative supply chain solutions.

The CFDA will circulate information about the Supply Chain Collective to members beginning early next week and will help facilitate relationships between design houses and the supply chain firms.

The initiative is being overseen by CFDA program manager Cal McNeil, who said the collective represents a shift for the CFDA, which has “historically focused production initiatives around New York City manufacturing in the Garment District. The supply chain is increasingly critical to a brand’s success and is the foundational level of their business — we are giving designers connections and tangible resources to keep that foundation safe and sound.”

The Supply Chain Collective’s initial participants include ApparelMagic, a Florida-based inventory management firm; Arch & Hook from New Jersey, which offers sustainable hangers; Bergen Logistics, also from New Jersey, assists with distribution and fulfillment logistics; KEDIC Fashion Workshop in New York helps brands expand their sizing to become more inclusive; New York artisan sourcing firm, Nest; SwatchOn from South Korea, which works on fabric sourcing and digital printing; Talon International based in Los Angeles sources sustainable zippers, trims and packaging material, and TIPA from Israel, which also offers sustainable packing solutions.

Participants were chosen for their wide-ranging services that are seen to represent most CFDA members’ needs, offering solutions for labels in various categories including ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes and eyewear.

McNeil declined to comment if the collective’s participants are paying for their inclusion in the program.

For McNeil, the Supply Chain collective, “Does speak to a shift [at the CFDA], that in addition to the support we give around marketing efforts, it goes back to giving tangible resources for brands. We know that brands need help with their supply chain all the time and this addresses those needs and gives them a great ROI [on their membership] by building relationships for their business.”