The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards brought out some of the fashion industry’s top designers and their celebrity muses on Monday night.
Many of the night’s guests documented the awards ceremony on their Instagram accounts, posting selfies and red carpet shots from inside the Brooklyn Museum. Brandon Maxwell, who won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for receiving the award. Michael Kors posted a video of model Bella Hadid posing in a feathered black dress of his design.
Alex Rodriguez — who accompanied fiancée and recipient of the Fashion Icon Award Jennifer Lopez to the awards ceremony — expressed his appreciation of Lopez on Instagram.
Read on to see more star-studded Instagram posts from Monday night’s CFDA Fashion Awards 2019.
We are honored with the opportunity to underwrite an award for the @CFDA. The first ever Valentino Garavani and @GiancarloGiammetti International Award was presented to Sarah Burton, Creative Director of @AlexanderMcQueen. Our foundation focuses on helping people in need, and tonight marks the first step in supporting American fashion designers and students. #CFDAAwards 📸 @carlossouza1311
In the words of my work husband @brandonmaxwell who gave the speech of the night after his big win at #CFDAAwards (there wasn’t a dry eye in the room): “No one does this job alone.” The fashion business is not what it seems in the movies. Every day I get to witness my close friends @aurorajames of @brothervellies and Brandon Maxwell pour their blood, sweat and tears into creating value for women, whether by dressing our bodies in wearable art that helps us express who we are, or by employing women all over the world so that they can make a living wage doing the creative work they love. They’ve both persevered through challenges that would tempt even the strongest to give up—all while creating space in their lives to support the people around them. You both have earned every bit of the success you have today and I couldn’t be more inspired by you. To the WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR, I just want to say: I TOLD YOU SO 😉. Swipe for evidence during our getting ready session where he fed me and Aurora BBQ chicken before snatching our waists for the gods like the true blue Texan designer he is who never forgets his roots. Thank you for letting me be your model for the night! I love you both so much! #CFDAawards
