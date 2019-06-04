The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards brought out some of the fashion industry’s top designers and their celebrity muses on Monday night.

Many of the night’s guests documented the awards ceremony on their Instagram accounts, posting selfies and red carpet shots from inside the Brooklyn Museum. Brandon Maxwell, who won the Womenswear Designer of the Year award, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for receiving the award. Michael Kors posted a video of model Bella Hadid posing in a feathered black dress of his design.

Alex Rodriguez — who accompanied fiancée and recipient of the Fashion Icon Award Jennifer Lopez to the awards ceremony — expressed his appreciation of Lopez on Instagram.

Read on to see more star-studded Instagram posts from Monday night’s CFDA Fashion Awards 2019.

