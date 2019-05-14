Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams will be the presenters at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3.

Minhaj and Williams will present the Womenswear, Menswear, Accessory and Emerging Designer of the Year nominee categories.

Instead of a traditional host format, the CFDA Fashion Awards will showcase several creative voices in the fashion and entertainment industries to spotlight this year’s honorees and nominees.

“Hasan and Jessica both have incredibly popular shows that tap into the current state of culture,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We’re excited to have them on stage and look forward to celebrating the best of American fashion.”

Minhaj is the host and creator of the weekly comedy show, “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” that premiered on Netflix last October. The series, which has won a 2019 Peabody Award, explores the modern cultural and political landscape.

Williams will appear in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial debut, “Booksmart” opposite Jason Sudeikis and Lisa Kudrow. She recently starred in an episode of CBS All Access’ “Twilight Zone,” and earlier this year, appeared in Patrick Brice’s comedy, “Corporate Animals” opposite Demi Moore and Ed Helms. In 2016, Williams launched a podcast, “2 Dope Queens,” with Phoebe Robinson, which came to HBO in February 2018 as four, hourlong specials. The popular series came back for its second and final season, which premiered on March 1, 2019.

The CFDA Fashion Awards will take place at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lifewtr, the premium water brand from PepsiCo, returns as a partner for the third consecutive year.