The CFDA Foundation and eBay for Charity have teamed up to support Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, a charitable initiative of The CFDA Foundation that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer in the U.S. and internationally.

As part of the campaign at ebay.com/rpp/cfda, exclusive fashion accessories and items from CFDA’s fashion partners will be sold on the eBay platform starting Oct. 8 through Oct. 18, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Fashion Targets Breast Cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Items that are being sold include APL, Kendra Scott, Lulu Frost, Colette Malouf, Jill Platner and Cosabella, which is offering the opportunity to win a year’s supply of panties. In addition to products that are being sold, experiences will be auctioned. Experiences include a “Sip & Shop” with designer Jonathan Simkhai at his store in Los Angeles, as well as an appointment with hat designer Nick Fouquet to create a made-to-measure custom hat.

Some $810 million has been raised on eBay for Charity. In 2017, eBay for Charity raised $84 million worth of donations for charities and has set a goal to raise $1 billion for charity by 2020.