On the heels of Love Ball III, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Susanne Bartsch, in partnership with MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam Fund, has granted $500,000 to eight New York-based community organizations identified in conjunction with the New York Community Trust.

The organizations were selected for their existing initiatives that help queer people of color, including the ballroom community, living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

Grants of $70,000 for a total of $350,000 were given to Audre Lorde Project; Brooklyn Community Health Center; Callen-Lorde Community Health Center; Gay Men’s Health Crisis, and Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Additional grants of $50,000 through MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam Fund for a total of $150,000 were given to Ali Forney Center, Anti-Violence Project, and the HEAT program at SUNY.

“With the help of the American fashion community, the CFDA has been able to raise significant funds to fight HIV and AIDS since the inaugural 7th on Sale event with Vogue magazine in 1990,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We continued these efforts with Love Ball III during World Pride in New York City this June, and are pleased to continue to contribute to this important cause. We are so grateful for the partnership with MAC Cosmetics and their longstanding work in our shared mission.”