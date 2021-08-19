CFDA, IMG Outline Health and Safety Guidelines for NYFW

If you’re attending the New York fashion shows, don’t leave home without your mask and proof of vaccination.

The Council of Fashion Designers and IMG have outlined health and safety guidelines for New York Fashion Week, as it goes fully in-person after nearly two years. New York Fashion Week takes place Sept. 8 to 12.

Both organizations will mandate proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination consistent with state and federal law, and strongly encourage mask wearing indoors at all times, except in designated eating and drinking areas or when models are walking the runway. They also encourage reduced guest capacity at all show venues.

CFDA has partnered with New York-based Clear, which has donated access to their Health Pass technology to all CFDA member designers. Health Pass is a mobile experience on the free Clear app that connects verified identity to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dominic Kaffka, head producer at IMG and Focus, worked with New York State to develop a return-to-live events plan that would ultimately be upheld and adopted as the standard of safe production across New York industries.

IMG said it will implement increased focus on sanitation, will avoid buffet-style catering, and all food backstage will be packaged. Models and staff will have their own devoted food and beverage consumption areas. IMG has reimagined its venue options to reduce guest capacity and to space out flexible seating elements, allowing for more breathing room and creative flexibility while maintaining equivalent square footage to that available in February 2020. They have also added an open-air venue to the footprint for the second time, offering an option for designers who prefer to host their guests outdoors.