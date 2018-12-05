The CFDA approved membership for 14 designers during a meeting Tuesday, bringing the membership headcount to 493. The CFDA confirmed 14 new members last year, too, although the total number of members this year is down from 517.
New members include Zaid Affas; Jason Alkire and Julie Alkire of Haus Alkire; Mike Amiri of Amiri; Pamela Bell of Prinkshop; Christopher Bevans of Dyne; Sander Lak of Sies Marjan; Lindy McDonough of Lotuff; Ji Oh; Alexander Olch; Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves of Marysia; Venus Williams of EleVen by Venus Williams; Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear, and Alejandra Alonso Rojas.
New members are admitted once a year after submitting an application package and letters of recommendation to the CFDA’s Admissions Committee. Ultimately, the candidates are approved by the CFDA board. Applicants must be American citizens designing in the U.S. or abroad, or foreign nationals with businesses headquartered in the U.S. to be eligible.