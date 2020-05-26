The CFDA and Paper have partnered to provide 2020 fashion school graduates a platform to increase their exposure and offer industry mentorship.

Together they chose five schools to highlight: Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology, Savannah College of Art and Design, Rhode Island School of Design and the Academy of Arts University. Each university’s fashion directors nominated their top students and Paper selected one from each school to pair with an established CFDA designer. Participating designers are Christopher John Rogers, Brandon Maxwell, Piotrek Panszczyk, Beckett Fogg of Area, Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia and Jonathan Cohen.

The featured students are Samantha D’Iorio of Parsons, Justin Chi of FIT, Max Condon of SCAD, Kyra Buenviaje of RISD and Kenneth Brody McCasland of AAU.

Each graduate will be profiled on papermag.com and cfda.com today, accompanied by images of their work and a highlight reel of their virtual meeting with their design partner.

“Paper has always been dedicated to introducing and empowering the newest names in talent, and fashion is no exception,” said Justin Moran, digital director of Paper. “Under quarantine, fashion students are unable to show their final presentations, so we felt it was crucial to support them right now in a meaningful way. In collaboration with the CFDA and Paper’s own Mickey Boardman, we selected top students across the country and paired them with leading American designers to spotlight the next generation of fashion.”

Sara Kozlowski, CFDA’s director of education and sustainable strategies, added, “The CFDA and Paper share the common value of supporting creativity across the fashion spectrum, including all the students who worked so hard to complete their thesis collections and who are now graduating without the commencement ceremonies and celebrations of their immense accomplishments. The 2020 fashion graduates are future change champions. They are big on creativity and ingenuity, and also brilliant thinkers and masters of their chosen craft with unique voice within sustainability, innovation and inclusivity.”