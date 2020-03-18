The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which had been scheduled for June 8 at The New York Public Library, has been postponed to a later date.

CFDA chairman Tom Ford and Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, along with the full support of the board, made the decision to postpone after carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies.

The CFDA said it will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and provide updates as they are available via e-mail and at CFDA.com and their social media accounts.

As the coronavirus continues to impact the globe, many events have been postponed, including the Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, that was scheduled for May 4.