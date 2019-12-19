The Council of Fashion Designers of America has released its official schedule for New York Fashion Week, and there are some key omissions among big-name designers: Ralph Lauren is not on the schedule, nor is Tommy Hilfiger.

A spokesman for Ralph Lauren Corp. said the company hasn’t released its plans yet for its spring 2020 show. A Tommy Hilfiger spokeswoman said the company would be releasing its show location in the new year. Hilfiger has been moving from city to city for its shows in recent years, touching down in such cities as Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, New York and London.

Meantime, Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, is listed on the New York Fashion Week schedule on Feb. 7 — but his show is in L.A.

Other L.A.-based designers, such as Jonathan Simkhai and Rodarte, plan to show in New York on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m., and Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., respectively.

NYFW kicks off the evening of Feb. 7 with a 6 p.m. show by Monse, and ends on Feb. 12 with a 6 p.m. show by Marc Jacobs.

The schedule has many of the regulars such as Nicole Miller, Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Anna Sui, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rag & Bone, The Row, Alice + Olivia, Gabriela Hearst, Tibi, Dennis Basso and Michael Kors.

Some of the later shows are Laquan Smith on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m., Palm Angels on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m., Oscar de la Renta on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. and Christian Cowan on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.

A few designers are sharing time slots, such as Badgley Mischka and Self-Portrait on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.; Area and Jeffrey Dodd on Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.; Nicole Miller and Romeo Hunte on Feb. 9 at 4 p.m.; Collina Strada and Dennis Basso on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.; Libertine and Veronica Beard on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m., and Aliette and Marina Moscone on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

In total, there are 71 companies showing on the Fashion Calendar calendar, which is subject to change. To be considered for the official New York Fashion Week schedule, all designers go through an application process that takes into consideration domestic and international editorial coverage, years in business, retail accounts, and if designers have participated in fashion week before.

Not on CFDA’s Fashion Calendar is Christian Siriano, who plans to show in New York on Feb. 6.