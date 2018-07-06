MIAMI BOUND: CFDA’s president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb is headed to Miami on July 23.

The executive will be the first guest to join leading Italian fashion, art and design school Istituto Marangoni in its series of talks named “In Conversation With,” which will kick off at the school’s Miami unit this month. The names of subsequent guests were not disclosed.

The project makes its debut at the Miami school under the guidance of its president, Hakan Baykam, and recently appointed advisory board member Eva Hughes, who joined the school on June 26. Hughes is the founder of the Adira Consulting advisory firm and served as ceo and director general of Condé Nast International’s Mexico and Latin America divisions until last July.

“I’m thrilled to announce the launch of this new project and we couldn’t be more honored with the participation of CFDA’s Steven Kolb. We are closer to reaching our goal of becoming the new fashion hub for Miami and the Americas” said Baykam.

“This project will also help give our students an unprecedented opportunity for exchange, inspiration and creativity, working towards a brilliant future in fashion,” he added, noting that the “In Conversation With” format aims to offer students the chance to meet and listen to insightful talks from fashion industry insiders.

Istituto Marangoni opened its first U.S. outpost last December during Art Basel. The school, which can accommodate 600 students, offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s programs.

Miami is Istituto Marangoni’s 10th school in the world, along with units in cities ranging from Milan, Paris and London to Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai, for a total of 4,500 students a year from 107 countries. The school was founded in 1935 in Milan and has launched more than 45,000 professionals in fashion and luxury fields, including the late Franco Moschino; Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group; Julie de Libran, artistic director of Sonia Rykiel; and Paula Cademartori.