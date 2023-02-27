CFDA, Versace Team on LGBTQ Program, Phillip Lim’s Doctorate

LGBTQ PROGRAM: The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Versace have partnered on an educational initiative focused on an LGBTQ program, which will launch with a masterclass featuring Donatella Versace at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on March 6.

The Italian designer will be involved in a fireside chat with the center’s chief marketing and communications officer, Phillip Picardi.

The CFDA will organize a delegation of students to meet with select Los Angeles-based CFDA members and designers to discuss careers in the fashion industry.

The CFDA and Versace are also partnering on a new scholarship for LGBTQ fashion design students, to launch later this year.

“I have always believed in the power of young creatives,” said Donatella Versace. “At Versace we have had some of the most amazing young talent join us and we have learned so much from them. I am thrilled that we can support a scholarship with the CFDA for an LGBTQ student and cannot wait to see their creative energy come to fruition with our encouragement.”

CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb underscored the shared commitment to education and long-standing support for the LGBTQ community with Versace.

The brand will unveil its fall 2023 women’s and men’s collections in Los Angeles on March 10. Working with the city’s Otis College of Art and Design, the CFDA has arranged for 10 students to attend the Versace show.

The CFDA Scholarship Fund, established in 1996, has awarded about $3.3 million and 352 scholarships between then and 2022. It is committed to supporting American fashion designers who are building a more inclusive and equitable future.

For Pride Month last June, Versace parent Capri Holdings established The Versace Foundation, which is aimed at fostering, promoting and supporting programs, projects and activities designed to generate awareness and support for the LGBTQ community.

The holding also pledged $10 million to sustain the new foundation’s activities, set to engage with philanthropic organizations and community groups to support the preservation of LGBTQ history and culture, in addition to promoting the advancement of equality, wellness and safety for the LGBTQ community.

The foundation marks a decisive, further step for the designer, who has long voiced her support for LGBTQ equality. For previous iterations of Pride Month, Versace has launched dedicated capsule collections with sales benefiting charities that are active in shaping a more inclusive, equal world. For instance, in 2020 the Versace x Pride collection benefited Pride Live in the U.S. and Arcigay in Europe.

A year before, the Pride Live organization also appointed the designer as Stonewall ambassador.

Donatella Versace and Cher teamed last June on “Chersace,” a limited-edition capsule collection, with all proceeds benefiting Gender Spectrum, a charity that works with LGBTQ children and youth. — LUISA ZARGANI

DR. LIM, I PRESUME?: Phillip Lim will be receiving an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from his alma mater, California State University, Long Beach, in May.

Lim posted the official letter from Jane Close Conoley, Ph.D. and president of the university, on Instagram, who wrote, “Congratulations on being selected for this prestigious and well-deserved honor! As a much-admired Beach alumnus who has demonstrated intellectual, artistic and humane values that are consistent with the aims of higher education and with the highest ideals of your chosen fields of endeavor, you serve as an example of the university’s aspirations for its diverse student body.”

Phillip Lim Lexie Moreland/WWD

The degree, which will be conferred at the university’s commencement ceremonies, will be given “in recognition of your entrepreneurial vision, your pioneering contributions to design, and your enduring status as a leader in American fashion,” wrote Conoley.

Reached for comment, Lim told WWD, “I am truly honored and humbled to be receiving this honorary doctorate from my alma mater, Cal State Long Beach. I have finally realized my immigrant parents’ ‘holy grail dream’ of having one of their children become a ‘Doctor.'”

Lim said he was originally enrolled in CSULB’s business school, but dropped out to pursue a degree in family and consumer sciences (formerly known as home economics). “I didn’t dare tell my parents at the time because this was not what they envisioned for me, but I knew I could not continue to pursue a dream that was not mine,” he said.

“This is a testament to pursuing what brings you joy and making sure you live a life that is true to you. This is a full circle moment, and to my parents, it took a little longer, but we got here in the end!” said Lim.

An American designer who was born in Thailand, Lim is the son of a seamstress and a professional poker player. Lim co-founded 3.1 Phillip Lim in the fall of 2005 with his friend and business partner Wen Zhou. The CFDA awarded Lim the 2007 award for Emerging Talent in Womenswear for his work for 3.1 Phillip Lim. In 2012, he received the CFDA’s Swarovski award for Menswear, and in 2013, he won Accessories Designer of the Year. — LISA LOCKWOOD

CATCHING UP WITH COI: Snipes is kicking off its first apparel launch of the year with the help of rapper Coi Leray.

The streetwear retailer is teaming with the 25-year-old rapper for its new apparel campaign, with Leray being tapped to “bring her unique style and sensibility to the world of fashion and streetwear,” according to Snipes.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that Snipes stands for — creativity, authenticity and individuality,” said Paula Barbosa, vice president of marketing for Snipes. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our [first-quarter] collection and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

Coi Leray for Snipes. Courtesy of Snipes

Leray appears in the campaign video wearing an array of Snipes streetwear styles as she’s getting ready for a performance.

“Who says you can’t work hard and still enjoy yourself?” Leray says in the campaign video. “You can’t tell me nothing. I’m a trendsetter and I’m going to do what I want. If I can’t have success on my terms, then what is it really worth? It’s me, Coi at the center. Every day is another chance to go get it. We all have the same 24 hours. What you choose to do with it is on you. No matter what, I’m going to always have fun. That’s really all that matters. No matter what happens in life, no matter the situation, I’m going to always stay true to myself.”

Snipes apparel collection includes styles like nylon jackets, hoodies, trousers and loungewear in an array of neon colors. The collection is available now on Snipes’ website. — LAYLA ILCHI

NEW DEAL: Aerosoles, a leading global footwear brand, has signed a licensing agreement with United Intimate Group for the distribution of women’s sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel.

Aerosoles, which was acquired by American Exchange Group in 2022, has been expanding its offerings beyond women’s footwear with the goal of becoming a global lifestyle brand.

Aerosoles’ women’s sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel collections are scheduled to ship in November in time for the holiday season and will be available at such retailers as Nordstrom Rack and The TJX Cos., among others. Retail price points range from $20 to $60.

A robe from the Aerosoles collection.

“This collaboration allows us to expand our brand into new categories with a fresh approach, and we are excited to bring our customers a wide range of new products and showcase the comfort and style that Aerosoles is known for. United Intimate Group’s expertise and capabilities make them an idea partner and we look forward to working together to offer our customers the best possible products,” said Alen Mamrout, chief executive officer of American Exchange Group.

Cynthia Nixon, vice president of licensing and brand development at American Exchange Group, added, “We are pleased to join forces with United Intimate Group and introduce the unbeatable comfort of Aerosoles to the world of sleepwear and intimate apparel.” She noted that the brand has a well-established partnership with Weisner and a strong market presence for its Aerosoles slippers so “expanding the Aerosoles brand into sleepwear is a natural extension of our brand.”

“By expanding our sleepwear assortment and brand portfolio, we can cater to both current and new customers in the market. This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the strong recognition of Aerosoles and our expertise in sleepwear to introduce new silhouettes and soft fabrics that align with their renowned comfort,” said Joey Ftiha, president of United Intimate Group Inc. — L.L.