10 Designers Make the Cut for CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finals

IN IT TO WIN IT: A fresh batch of aspiring designers are in the running for one of fashion’s more coveted prizes.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue have announced this year’s contenders for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The winner will receive $300,000 and two runners-up will go home with $100,000 each. The aim for all is to gain the building blocks that are necessary to create a viable and long-lasting business.

The finalists this time around are: Angelo Fabricio Urrutia of 4SDesigns, Colin LoCascio, Rachel Scott of Diotima, Kim Shui, Kozaburo Akasaka of Kozaburo, Melitta Baumeister, Sami Miro of Sami Miro Vintage, Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie of Tanner Fletcher, Everard Best and Téla D’Amore of Who Decides War, and Henry Zankov of Zankov.

The CFDA’s chairman Thom Browne, who continues to design his eponymous label, said, “It’s so important that the world sees this new generation of American designers…the talent in the United States is unparalleled in regards to creativity and diversity and, moreover, truly American… the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund shines an important and generous light on this.”

“Every year I am astounded by how much talent we have in this country, with designers who are as wildly creative as they are sensitive to the world today. They’re not only imaginative, but they strive to be thought leaders and community creators, reminding us that fashion can be meaningful to everyone,” Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast, and global editorial director of Vogue, said.

The fund was established following the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in New York in 2001 to help emerging designers and to cultivate the next generation of American designers. The 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Afterpay, Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Vogue. In addition to Wintour and Browne, this year’s selection committee includes the CFDA’s Steven Kolb, Vogue’s Mark Holgate and Chioma Nnadi, Brother Vellies’ and the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s Aurora James, Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel, Instagram’s Eva Chen, Nordstrom’s Sam Lobban, model and activist Paloma Elsesser, and Afterpay’s and The Next Generation’s Nick Molnar.