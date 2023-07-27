CH Carolina Herrera Enlists Christy Turlington for Advertising Campaign

CH Carolina Herrera has enlisted Christy Turlington and photographer Brigitte Lacombe for its ad campaign

The shoot, which took place in Madrid, focuses on the timelessness of the bags and the company’s leather atelier in Spain. Ads will break Thursday on Carolina Herrera’s social media channels and its website, chcarolinaherrera.com.

“In these photos, we aimed to capture the timelessness of our bags and showcase the exceptional craftsmanship that goes into each piece. The talented photographer, Brigitte Lacombe, skillfully captured the essence of our brand, highlighting the enduring appeal and meticulous attention to detail our products represent.…Christy embodies the sophistication and elegance that our bags exude, symbolizing the fusion of modernity and tradition,” according to the house.

CH Carolina Herrera, which is owned by Puig, is a lifestyle line that offers a range of products for women, men and children, with a strong emphasis on accessories and leather goods handcrafted in Spain. The brand is licensed by Sociedad Textil Lonia, a privately owned company from Galicia, Spain.

The first CH Carolina Herrera store opened in 2001 and the brand now has 329 stores worldwide, with 30 in the U.S., and plans for further store openings.

Christy Turlington and a CH Carolina Herrera bag. Brigitte Lacombe, courtesy of CH Carolina Herrera

Following the photo shoot in April, the brand organized a riding trip in the Andalusian countryside, and invited a group of eight friends who share Herrera’s passion for horses through an equestrian experience in Seville. Among those on the trip were Turlington and her daughter Grace Burns; Poppy Delevingne; Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark; Delfina Blaquier; Italian socialite Ginevra Rossini; French actress Valeria Nicov, and American social Tylynn Nguyen.

The crew spent three days on a safari excursion through the Sierra Morena mountains that was orchestrated by George Scott and documented by British equestrian photographer Georgina Preston. These images will appear on the company’s social media in September and International print coverage releasing on Aug. 20.