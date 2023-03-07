Champagne and Caviar Fete Augustinus Bader’s Fifth Birthday

BIRTHDAY BASH: Bubbly flowed prior to the sit-down birthday dinner on Sunday night to celebrate the fifth anniversary of skin care brand Augustinus Bader.

Guests in attendance at Caviar Kaspia in Paris included Ivy Getty, Giambattista Valli, Haider Ackermann, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Charles Rosier, chief executive officer of Augustinus Bader, said: “Ours has been really a story of organic growth and benefiting from the support of different communities — journalists being one, skin care experts being another one, and word-of-mouth.”

He added many people don’t believe the brand is just five years old. That’s because Augustinus Bader has already attained cult status.

“They feel that we are an established brand that has been around for a decade or more,” said Rosier.

Augustinus Bader has notched up constant growth, despite the rollercoaster ride due to the coronavirus health crisis.

“Nearly half of our life has been through the pandemic,” said Rosier. “It’s been a journey where we feel privileged to have been able to grow like that, to keep benefiting from the support of people.

“We have still a lot of exciting things to announce, even this year,” he added, keeping mum on details. “We have exciting collaborations and moments that are coming and that will reinforce all the aspects of the brand and its DNA.”