Champion and HyperX have partnered again for a second apparel collection, but this one marks HyperX’s first international apparel launch.

The two companies first teamed on a collection in November 2019. Their second tie-up, launching on July 9 in over 100 countries and on the Champion web site, is comprised of cotton T-shirts and fleece hoodies crafted with Champion’s Powerblend technology and that feature custom reflective logos, and slides. Prices range from $35 to $80.

“The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager at HyperX. “With this newest collection, we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist — this time featuring a custom reflective treatment which illuminates beautifully once light shines on it.”

The new collab comes during HyperX Showdown, an eight-week gaming event that began on June 16. The division of Kingston Technology Company partnered with StockX on sneaker and apparel giveaways with athletes and entertainers taking part in HyperX Showdown including rappers Offset and Future, Afrojack and Nicky Romero, NBA player Gordon Hayward and NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster.