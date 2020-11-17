It’s been 35 years since the Super Mario Bros. video game made its debut. Now Champion is celebrating the anniversary by partnering with the game’s creator, Nintendo, on a special limited-edition capsule collection.

The Champion x Super Mario Bros. collaboration features characters and graphics from the game displayed on classic Champion apparel pieces. It also utilizes some of the Japanese box art created for the original game by reimagining vintage prints through a Champion lens. From a monochrome Toad jumping atop Champion’s Cloud Dye Tee to Fire Mario bouncing fireballs across Champion’s Reverse Weave Hoodie, each piece is designed to tap into the nostalgia of the game. There’s even a new version of Mario’s signature outfit: a red Super Fleece 3.0 Overalls, emblazoned with Champion’s script logo. That piece is being offered in even more limited quantities than the rest of the capsule.

“As a brand that celebrated its centennial anniversary last year, Champion was thrilled to commemorate another iconic brand’s milestone,” said David Robertson, director of Champion’s global brand marketing. “From the beginning, Super Mario Bros. has represented teamwork by introducing many beloved characters who work together for the greater good. Champion is a brand that celebrates teams, in any shape or form, and we’re excited to welcome the whole Super Mario Bros. crew to ours.”

The line of hoodies, crews, joggers, anoraks and T-shirts for men, women and children, will retail for $30 to $150. The line will be sold beginning on Nov. 18 on the Champion web site as well Finish Line, PacSun, Jimmy Jazz, Tilly’s, Zumiez and Shiekh Shoes.