Champion’s latest fashion collection is taking inspiration from some classic breakfast cereals.

The fashion label is teaming with General Mills for a back-to-school collection of sweatshirts and T-shirts inspired by the company’s classic cereal brands, including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Champion is reimagining the cereals’ well-known logos and mascots for the pieces. For instance, the brand has taken Wheaties’ tag line of “The Breakfast of Champions” and combined it with its own logo for a neon orange sweatshirt. The piece is also designed with Wheaties’ graphic logo, which is reimagined to also feature Champion’s logo.

Other pieces in the collection include a Lucky Charms-themed red sweatshirt, which was designed to read “Lucky Champion” and features the cereal’s leprechaun mascot, a black sweatshirt designed with the Honey Nut Cheerios bee mascot sitting on a honey-soaked Champion logo and a gray Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed sweatshirt designed with images of the cereal shaped in Champion’s logo on the sleeve.

The collection ranges in price from $30 to $75 and is available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. It will be available for purchase at Champion and Zumiez stores, as well as the retailers’ e-commerce sites.

The capsule collection follows several others Champion has released this year, including a collaboration with MTV for Nineties-inspired pieces in June and a collaboration with “Sesame Street” in April that helped provide educational resources for children who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

