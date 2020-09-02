Champion and General Mills Team for Cereal-Themed Collection

Styles from Champion's new collection with General Mills

Black Horse Studio

Champion’s latest fashion collection is taking inspiration from some classic breakfast cereals.

The fashion label is teaming with General Mills for a back-to-school collection of sweatshirts and T-shirts inspired by the company’s classic cereal brands, including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Champion is reimagining the cereals’ well-known logos and mascots for the pieces. For instance, the brand has taken Wheaties’ tag line of “The Breakfast of Champions” and combined it with its own logo for a neon orange sweatshirt. The piece is also designed with Wheaties’ graphic logo, which is reimagined to also feature Champion’s logo.

Wheaties-inspired pieces in Champion’s new collection.  Black Horse Studio

Other pieces in the collection include a Lucky Charms-themed red sweatshirt, which was designed to read “Lucky Champion” and features the cereal’s leprechaun mascot, a black sweatshirt designed with the Honey Nut Cheerios bee mascot sitting on a honey-soaked Champion logo and a gray Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed sweatshirt designed with images of the cereal shaped in Champion’s logo on the sleeve.

The collection ranges in price from $30 to $75 and is available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. It will be available for purchase at Champion and Zumiez stores, as well as the retailers’ e-commerce sites.

The capsule collection follows several others Champion has released this year, including a collaboration with MTV for Nineties-inspired pieces in June and a collaboration with “Sesame Street” in April that helped provide educational resources for children who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Styles from Champion’s new collection.  Black Horse Studio

