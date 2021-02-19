Champion has found its newest collaborator — and this partnership will be a long one.

Next Wednesday, the heritage activewear label will unveil a multiyear partnership with the Muhammad Ali brand that will encompass a series of collections and limited-edition drops over the next two years.

The partnership will launch with the Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection, which “evokes Ali’s spirit, celebrates living like a champion, and is an embodiment of sportsmanship,” the company’s said. The collection features images of the late boxer as well as some of his most famous quotes and is based on Ali’s core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.

“Champions are defined by how they carry themselves in sports and beyond,” said David Robertson, director of Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Muhammad Ali’s legacy and Champion share a common foundation of authenticity, confidence and inclusivity. We are incredibly excited to see how consumers react to this new collaboration and interpret how we’ve incorporated designs that reflect self-expression to help them feel comfortable, confident and ready to take on any challenge.”

The first drop will be men’s only and will include Reverse Weave hoodies, crewnecks and graphic Ts in a red, white and gold color palette. But there will be unique products as well. For example, a special-edition Reverse Weave Hyped X Wash hoodie will feature a tie-dye design, each of which will be hand-dyed by Los Angeles artists to be one-of-a-kind. The hoodies are pre-washed for softness and include an archival, photo-realistic image of Ali on the sleeve and a satin applique that says The Greatest. The collection will also include a limited-edition pin set available as a gift-with-purchase while supplies last in select Champion retail stores.

The initial collection, which will be offered in sizes XS to 2XL, will retail for $40 to $125. Two additional drops are scheduled this year followed by an unspecified number for 2022.

“The Greatest of All Time and Champion are a natural fit for a partnership, and we are really proud of the Champion x Muhammad Ali collection,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Muhammad Ali Enterprises trademark in conjunction with the iconic boxer’s widow Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust. “To quote Ali himself, ‘Champions aren’t made in gyms, champions are made from something they have deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision.’ This partnership will honor that sentiment and we are excited for it to kick off.”

The collection will be available on the Champion e-commerce site, in the brand’s retail stores as well as RSVP Gallery in Chicago and the Social Status specialty chain.

Champion, which was founded in 1919, has partnered with a number of high-profile brands in recent years including Todd Snyder, Supreme, Urban Outfitters and Coach.