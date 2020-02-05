Champion is continuing the celebration for its 100th anniversary with some help from Pac-Man.

The athleticwear brand is teaming with Bandai Namco Entertainment to take inspiration from the retro video game for its latest capsule collection, which combines both brands’ well-known logos for loungewear pieces.

The collection includes women’s wear and men’s wear pieces like sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and baseball caps in gray, black, white and yellow, featuring the iconic game’s “Pac-Man” and ghost characters in yellow, blue, orange and red.

Standout pieces include a black T-shirt with a large Champion logo that is designed to resemble the video game’s maze and a gray sweatshirt that shows the “Pac-Man” character and Champion’s “C” logo going after the game’s ghost character.

Champion is celebrating the collaboration with in-store events on Feb. 8 where customers can purchase Pac-Man patches and symbols for $10 to customize their pieces. The first 40 guests at each of the brand’s six nationwide locations and customers who spend over $50 will also receive a free T-shirt from the collection.

The Pac-Man collection isn’t the first time Champion has tapped into the gaming industry. The brand, which marked its 100th anniversary last year, teamed with HyperX — the gaming division of Kingston Technology Corp. — in October to release a capsule collection of gaming-inspired pieces.

The brand routinely embarks on new collaborations, the most recent being with actor Luka Sabbat in November, who created artwork that was incorporated into a collection of loungewear styles.

