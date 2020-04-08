Champion Teams With Sesame Street on Capsule Collection

Champion’s latest capsule collection is supporting coronavirus relief efforts.

The athleticwear brand is teaming with “Sesame Street” for a new apparel collection that also supports the children’s TV show’s new Caring for Each Other initiative, which is providing free educational and creative resources for children while they’re home from school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limited-edition collection leverages some of “Sesame Street’s” most well-known characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird and Bert and Ernie for women’s, men’s and children’s sweatshirts, sweatpants and T-shirts in white, gray, black and red.

Standout pieces from the collection include a red hoodie featuring Elmo peeking over the Champion logo, a black hoodie with an image of Oscar the Grouch in his signature trash can emblazoned with Champion’s logo, and a cropped white sweater featuring a few of the “Sesame Street” characters.

The Champion x Sesame Street collection comes after the athleticwear brand teamed with Pac-Man on a retro-inspired collection in February. Champion also celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

Prices for the collection range from $30 to $55 for children’s sizes and $35 to $80 for adult sizes. The collection is available on Champion’s web site.

