The secret is out.

Chance the Rapper will perform — digitally, naturally — on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection.

The pre-recorded performance, which will be streamed globally by the artist and the brand on their social media channels, was filmed at the Ralph Lauren flagship store in Chicago.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and the brand have collaborated many times over the years, including in 2016 when Chance wore a Double RL shirt for the cover of his mixtape, “Coloring Book,” and in September 2018 when he attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary fashion show.

On Sept. 12, fans will have the opportunity to get a glimpse into the experience through an interactive augmented reality waiting room on Snapchat. Set within a virtual Ralph Lauren space and infused with key design elements inspired by Chance, guests can engage with the space by unlocking various interactions. These include a look back at the rapper’s career, as well as a look ahead — all connected through music, technology, art and the fashion of Ralph Lauren.

The performance will continue to be showcased on social video for 24 hours after the performance goes live.

“Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked,” Chance the Rapper said. “Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life. This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to.”

As reported, Ralph Lauren has partnered with Snap to create a virtual wardrobe for Bitmoji, an application in which users create avatars of themselves. The collaboration will launch with 12 branded Ralph Lauren customizable items that are shoppable through Ralph Lauren retail stores and through camera technology collaborations. The pieces include double-breasted blazers, a racer jacket, a striped rugby shirt and a track jacket.