EPHEMERAL, NOT POP-UP: Chanel and Barneys threw an intimate cocktail and dinner party inside the tony department store Wednesday night to celebrate their new partnership. It was also a chance for the two companies to invite influencers and top shoppers from New York City to check out the new collection, one that Barneys hopes will lead to a lasting partnership with Chanel, existing beyond the realm of just a pop-up shop. (That’s why this collection lives in an “ephemeral boutique.”)

Outside the store, the windows on Madison Avenue were filled with beach scenes: wicker baskets, chiffon printed dresses and one-piece swimsuits designed by the French maison especially for Barneys.

Pairs of jeans, canary yellow blazers and beach ball-inspired purses were all on display on the sixth floor. There, guests including Leandra Medine, Vanessa Traina and Atlanta de Cadenet milled about among the mannequins, posing for photographs next to enlarged “CHA” and “NEL” letters. Among this crowd, there were tweed jackets, 3.55 bags and elegant tailoring synonymous with Chanel as far as the eye could see. Medine toted a clear purse with pearl handles, while de Cadenet opted for a floaty white dress. Following cocktail hour, attendees trooped upstairs to Freds to eat. Jill Kargman, Cipriana Quann and Barneys chief executive officer Daniella Vitale hung around the restaurant before taking their seats; ordering martinis at the bar and plucking fresh flutes of Champagne off waiters’ trays in the meantime. Vitale gave Traina kisses on both cheeks when she greeted her, then asked, “So, what’s going on?”