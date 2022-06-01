×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: 6.1.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Louis Vuitton Will Parade Unseen Looks by the Late Virgil Abloh in Bangkok

Beauty

Puig Buys Majority Stake in Byredo

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Homme/Femme

Chanel Ayan of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on Her ‘Big’ Personality and Style

The model spoke to WWD about what to expect from the first international installment of “The Real Housewives” and her over-the-top personality and style.

Chanel Ayan from 'Real Housewives of
Chanel Ayan of "The Real Housewives of Dubai." Chris Haston/Bravo

If there were one woman truly made for reality television, it might be Chanel Ayan.

The model stars in the “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” Bravo’s newest and first international installment of its widely popular “The Real Housewives” reality series franchise, which premieres Wednesday. Like the other cities, the show follows a diverse group of six women, including Ayan, and the lives they lead in Dubai.

The show is different in that it’s set in the ultramodern and lively United Arab Emirates, but also in that its cast do not hold back in the slightest, according to the Ayan.

“We are too glamorous. We are too funny. We are too outgoing. We are dramatic,” Ayan, born Ayan Pillott, told WWD. “We are also mothers. You get to see every one of us showing their lives, and we are all literally incredible women in different ways. So you get to see all that from us and we are very open. I think that’s the best thing about us. We’re so proud of our lives.”

Related Galleries

From the get-go, Ayan, known as Dubai’s first Black supermodel, cements herself as a force to be reckoned with, commanding every room she walks into with her over-the-top designer outfits, audacious personality and deadpan sense of humor.

“My style is as big as my personality: outrageous,” Ayan said. “I bring drama with my fashion.”

Before moving to Dubai, she also modeled in her native country of Kenya, where she competed for, but didn’t win, the title of Miss Kenya. Instead, Ayan quipped that she was apparently kicked out.

During her modeling career, Ayan has worked with Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Gucci — experiences that have helped shape how she styles herself and who she is as a person today.

“I show a lot of things. I show simplicity sometimes, but honestly, I’m not a very simple person,” she said, describing her style. “I’m not a basic person. I’m definitely one of a kind. Like someone you’re only going to see in this lifetime. I love that people are going to see me like that because I’ve never been the type of person that likes to fit in. I’m the type of person that likes to live my life the way I want to live it.”

The show, which also stars Nina Ali, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani and Caroline Stanbury, like the other installments, involves an abundance of dramatic storylines, quarrels between its cast members and over-the-top celebrations and fashion ensembles.

The first season trailer for “The Real Housewives of Dubai” features a look at some of the women’s personal and professional endeavors, including Stanbury’s wedding, Milan’s fashion show and Brooks’ journey to open her own spa. It even sneaks a cameo from Phaedra Parks of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” one of the franchise’s most popular shows.

Ayan recently launched her own line of cosmetics called Ayan Beauty by Toni Malt, which she created with her longtime friend and celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt. Viewers will catch snippets of the model working on her new venture.

“I’ve been in this industry for so long and I love everything to do with beauty. I love everything to do with fashion,” Ayan said. “I love when a woman feels good about themselves when they wear makeup, or when they don’t. When they just have skin products on their face. Sometimes when I don’t have makeup on, I feel so powerful. Like you’re feeling good about yourself today. So I just want people to feel confident in their own skin whenever they want to feel.”

Ayan has lived the last 18 years in Dubai with her husband Lucas Salves, originally from Idaho. The two have a 14-year-old son named Taj together.

When asked what viewers should expect from the show, Ayan says a lot of “drama” — in more ways than one.

“They’ll see I really speak my mind and I love being funny. They get to see all these things about me,” she said. “Hey, be prepared, America and the world. Ayan is coming. I promise you, I’m coming. I’m going to show you how glamorous a gorgeous Black woman can look.”

FOR MORE ON THE REAL HOUSEWIVES, SEE:

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley Talks Her Unique Style and Family Time

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Celebrate Kathy Hilton, Throw Viewing Party in Bel Air Home

Catching Up With ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Chanel Ayan on ‘Real Housewives of

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad