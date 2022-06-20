×
Bruno Pavlovsky to Become Head of French Fashion Federation

The Chanel executive is set to be elected as president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, succeeding Ralph Toledano, at its general assembly on July 1.

Bruno Pavlovsky, ANDAM mentor
Bruno Pavlovsky Courtesy of Chanel

PARIS — Bruno Pavlovsky is poised to be elected as president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode at its general assembly on July 1.

Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, sits on the executive committee of French fashion’s governing body. Ralph Toledano, who has held the post since 2014, has completed three terms at the head of the institution, making him ineligible for reelection.

Pavlovsky has indicated that if confirmed in the position, he plans to carry on the work of his predecessor, alongside executive president Pascal Morand, in a spirit of continuity.

As the coronavirus pandemic prevented many fashion editors from traveling, the federation partnered with data and insights firm Launchmetrics to pivot Paris Fashion Week to a digital showcase, later transitioning to a hybrid format combining physical and online events.

With 78 physical events out of a total of 84, the Paris men’s shows, running from Tuesday until Sunday, confirm physical displays are back in full force.

Chanel has championed Paris as the capital of creativity and capital of fashion, lobbying for its competitors to once again rally behind Paris Fashion Week, after a period that saw a number of major labels, including Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Celine, break away to show on their own schedule.

The French luxury brand recently opened a hub for specialty workshops on the outskirts of the city, is sponsoring the renovation of the Grand Palais, and financed a new space for permanent exhibitions at the Palais Galliera, the fashion museum of Paris.

