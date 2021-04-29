SUMMER MADNESS: Signaling heightened industry focus on resort collections and retailing, Chanel has named Angèle the face of its Coco Beach range.

The 2021 collection is to premiere during the month of May at Chanel’s seasonal boutique in Saint-Tropez, France, and another temporary boutique on Jeju Island in South Korea. It will become available in a selection of Chanel boutiques around the world in mid-June, according to the brand.

The Coco Beach line was created in 2018 by Karl Lagerfeld, who was forever adding to his already staggering workload, and is today interpreted by his successor, Virginie Viard, who can draw on founder Gabrielle (Coco) Chanel’s penchant for the seaside, the sun and life in the open air.

Angèle Van Laeken, better known by her stage name Angèle, is a Belgian pop singer whose 2018 single “Tout oublier” made her a breakout star in France and Belgium.

According to Chanel, “everything the young woman touches… turns into pure joy.” During the campaign shoot for Coco Beach, the musician said: “This collection completely suits me: in the celebration of a free, relaxed allure, in the joie de vivre that it exudes. Nothing is more important to me than being comfortable. As it’s a summer collection, it gives you hope, you already want to be there.”

