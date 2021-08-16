ONCE MORE, WITH FEELING: Repeat shows are back: Chanel said Monday it would present its cruise 2022 collection on Nov. 2 in Dubai.

The collection was first unveiled last May in the South of France, at the Carrières de Lumières limestone quarries in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence.

Chanel unveiled its cruise 2015 show in Dubai back in 2014, constructing a vast pavilion on a man-made island offering a view of one of the most futuristic skylines in the world. The emirate has expanded greatly since, and cemented its reputation as a fast-growing luxury market and tourist hub.

Chanel did not specify the venue for the November event.

Punk met Provence in Virginie Viard’s latest cruise collection, a succession of graphic outfits that played up the contrast between black and white, or night and day.

According to Chanel, founder Gabrielle Chanel began offering her clients clothing and accessories for sunny vacations from the end of the 1910s.

A pioneer with destination shows, Chanel has displayed resort collections in the likes of Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Venice, and even Havana in 2016. Its plans to show the cruise 2021 collection in Capri, Italy, were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

See also: