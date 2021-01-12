LIGHT AND MAGIC: Despite the recent announcement that Paris Couture Week will take place in a digital-only format, Chanel is betting on a return to spectacular destination shows later this year.

The French luxury house said on Tuesday its cruise 2022 collection would be shown on May 4 at the Carrières de Lumières, the white limestone quarries located in the picturesque village of Les Baux-de-Provence in the south of France.

The location memorably served as the backdrop for the 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus,” directed by poet and playwright Jean Cocteau, who was a friend of the house’s founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. In recent years, it has become a major tourist attraction hosting immersive light and sound shows dedicated to artists like Van Gogh and Cézanne.

Last year, Chanel was forced to cancel its cruise show, due to take place in Capri, Italy, on May 7, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the collection was revealed online through a video in June. The house was also forced to nix its replica show for the Métiers d’Art collection, scheduled to take place in London on June 4.

While her predecessor Karl Lagerfeld was known for staging shows as far afield as Dubai, Singapore and Cuba, Chanel creative director Virginie Viard has so far stuck closer to home. Her first show outside of Paris was for the Métiers d’Art collection, unveiled in December at the Château de Chenonceau in the Loire valley in front of a single guest: Kristen Stewart.

