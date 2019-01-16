PARIS, PARIS: The love affair between Chanel and Paris is going strong. The French fashion house will show its next cruise collection on May 3 at the Grand Palais in Paris, reprising the exact date and location of last year’s display.

As the ongoing “gilets jaunes” antigovernment protests weigh on retail and tourism in the French capital, Chanel reaffirmed its commitment to the venue, which has hosted Karl Lagerfeld’s spectacular show sets for haute couture and ready-to-wear since 2005.

Chanel last year signed on as the exclusive private sponsor of the renovation of the Grand Palais, with plans to pledge 25 million euros toward the works, which are due to begin in 2020 and be completed in time for the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

“Karl Lagerfeld’s decision to hold the show at the Grand Palais demonstrates the close link between the house and this exceptional location, and confirms Chanel’s desire to contribute to the cultural and artistic influence of Paris around the world,” the house said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chanel has close ties with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who last September attended a ceremony launching construction of a new site on the outskirts of Paris that will house its specialty ateliers.

As part of its efforts to enhance the city’s reputation as the capital of fashion, it will also devote just under 5 million euros to the creation of permanent exhibition spaces at the Palais Galliera fashion museum.

France proved a popular destination for last year’s crop of cruise shows, with Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci all showing within the same week. This year promises to be a little different: Vuitton will stage its cruise show on May 8 in New York, while the other houses have yet to announce their plans.