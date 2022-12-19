EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Will Repeat Its Métiers d’Art Show in Tokyo

Chanel said Monday it would hold a repeat show of its 2022-2023 Métiers d’Art collection on June 1 in Tokyo.

The French luxury house made history on Dec. 6 as the first European luxury brand to stage a fashion show in sub-Saharan Africa by unveiling its latest specialty craft-focused lineup in Dakar, Senegal.

Attended by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Whitney Peak, Nile Rodgers, Princess Caroline of Monaco and her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, the 2022-2023 Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show was part of a three-day cultural program in the Senegalese capital and “the starting point for an ongoing exchange between the house and Senegal,” the brand noted in a statement.

Staging this repeat of its Métiers d’Art show in Tokyo “reaffirms the strength of its close ties with Japan,” the house continued.

The Japanese capital was the first international destination for this traditionally traveling show that was initiated in 2002 by Chanel’s late creative director Karl Lagerfeld to spotlight the work of its in-house workshops.

Since then, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art shows have alighted in destinations including Shanghai; Rome; Edinburgh, Scotland; Salzburg, Austria; and Havana, Cuba, all cities linked to the fashion house’s history.

Chanel has also regularly staged exhibitions and events in Tokyo, including a repeat of the Paris Cosmopolite show, the Métiers d’Art 2017 collection, which showed in the baroque Tsunamachi Mitsui Club turned into an evocation of the Ritz hotel; and the 2014 reiteration of the Paris-Dallas Métiers d’Art, when Chanel built an expansive Texas saloon-style set in a new skyscraper.