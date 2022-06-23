×
Chanel Will Stage a Fashion Show in Dakar, Senegal

The event is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Chanel Cruise 2023
Chanel Cruise 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Destination fashion shows are back big time, and extending to emerging luxury markets in Africa.

Chanel said it will show its next Métiers d’Art collection in Dakar, Senegal, on Dec. 6.

“By choosing Dakar, the house wishes to make the savoir-faire of its métiers d’art resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city,” the French luxury brand said in a brief statement.

Chanel has stuck close to home in recent years – partly due to the pandemic, partly to cement its ties to Paris – but said it will now resume its tradition of making the Métiers d’Art show a moveable feast.

The brand has showed Métiers d’Art collections, timed around the pre-fall season, in cities as far-flung as Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, Rome, Edinburgh, Salzburg and Dallas.

These pricy ready-to-wear collections celebrate the capabilities of the specialty ateliers Chanel has acquired through its Paraffection subsidiary.

The last Métiers d’Art show took place at Le19M, a striking center for specialty workshops designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti and located near Porte d’Aubervilliers, a working-class area north of Paris.

Le19M brings together embroiderer and tweed-maker Lesage, its embroidery school and Lesage Intérieurs; embroidery workshop Montex and its decoration department MTX; shoemaker Massaro; feather- and flower-maker Lemarié; milliner Maison Michel; pleater Lognon; grand flou atelier Paloma, and goldsmith Goossens. It also houses swimwear and lingerie brand Eres.

Chanel broke its recent streak of French shows with a repeat presentation of its cruise 2022 collection last November in Dubai, and a repeat show of its most recent Métiers d’Art collection in Florence earlier this month.

