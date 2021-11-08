×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Eye

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Accessories

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart Film ‘Spencer’

It marks the third time the French fashion house has financially backed a film starring its brand ambassador.

Princess Diana Spencer Movie Fashion: Kristen
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer." Courtesy of Neon

STUDIO CHANEL: Kristen Stewart, a Chanel brand ambassador since 2013, can count on the French luxury brand to back her movies — and not just with glitzy wardrobe loans.

For the third time, Chanel has provided financing for a movie featuring the actress, known for a career spanning big franchises like “Twilight” and “Charlie’s Angels” to independent movies such as “On the Road” and “Lizzie.”

The brand on Monday officially confirmed its partnership with director Pablo Larraín’s film “Spencer,” in which Stewart plays Princess Diana. The movie focuses on a pivotal weekend in 1991 when the late princess spent the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate, leading to her separation from Prince Charles.

“This collaboration is part of Chanel’s commitment to accompany and support cinematographic creation, and in this case, the story of an icon, Princess Diana, played by Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart,” Chanel said in a statement, without providing further details.

Related Galleries

The actress is seen wearing a red tweed coat with a tailored collar from Chanel’s fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection in one advance image from the film. In another, she sports a red turtleneck sweater with gold Coco Crush earrings.

A poster for "Spencer" starring Kristen Stewart.
A poster for “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart. Courtesy of Chanel

Stewart has also worn Chanel to several screenings of the movie, including its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film was released in theaters in the U.S. and U.K. on Nov. 5, and is rolling out on Amazon Prime in other countries.

Chanel has previously contributed financing to “Personal Shopper” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” both directed by Olivier Assayas and both starring Stewart.

Speaking in 2014, when the “Sils Maria” partnership was announced, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, said the house not only supplied the actresses with clothes, jewelry, accessories and makeup, but also provided the budget for Assayas to shoot the movie on 35-mm film.

“Chanel has always had privileged relationships with a number of artists and these relationships, beyond providing them with the means to carry out their projects, have often resulted in direct patronage of these artists,” he said.

Chilean director Larraín’s previous feature films include “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and several projects featuring actor Gael García Bernal, including “Ema,” “Neruda” and “No.”

Chanel’s links with cinema date back to 1931, when movie mogul Sam Goldwyn invited founder Gabrielle Chanel to Hollywood. Her welcoming party at the Los Angeles train station included Greta Garbo, and Chanel would go on to design costumes for actresses such as Gloria Swanson.

The house has costumed actresses ranging from Jeanne Moreau in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” to Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine.” It also has longstanding partnerships with film events such as the Deauville American Film Festival in France and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

SEE ALSO:

Kristen Stewart Dazzles in Chanel at L.A. Premiere of ‘Spencer’

‘Spencer’ Film Releases Second Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart's Princess

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad