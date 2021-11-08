Chanel Partners With Kristen Stewart Film ‘Spencer’

STUDIO CHANEL: Kristen Stewart, a Chanel brand ambassador since 2013, can count on the French luxury brand to back her movies — and not just with glitzy wardrobe loans.

For the third time, Chanel has provided financing for a movie featuring the actress, known for a career spanning big franchises like “Twilight” and “Charlie’s Angels” to independent movies such as “On the Road” and “Lizzie.”

The brand on Monday officially confirmed its partnership with director Pablo Larraín’s film “Spencer,” in which Stewart plays Princess Diana. The movie focuses on a pivotal weekend in 1991 when the late princess spent the Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate, leading to her separation from Prince Charles.

“This collaboration is part of Chanel’s commitment to accompany and support cinematographic creation, and in this case, the story of an icon, Princess Diana, played by Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart,” Chanel said in a statement, without providing further details.

The actress is seen wearing a red tweed coat with a tailored collar from Chanel’s fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection in one advance image from the film. In another, she sports a red turtleneck sweater with gold Coco Crush earrings.

A poster for “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart. Courtesy of Chanel

Stewart has also worn Chanel to several screenings of the movie, including its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film was released in theaters in the U.S. and U.K. on Nov. 5, and is rolling out on Amazon Prime in other countries.

Chanel has previously contributed financing to “Personal Shopper” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” both directed by Olivier Assayas and both starring Stewart.

Speaking in 2014, when the “Sils Maria” partnership was announced, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, said the house not only supplied the actresses with clothes, jewelry, accessories and makeup, but also provided the budget for Assayas to shoot the movie on 35-mm film.

“Chanel has always had privileged relationships with a number of artists and these relationships, beyond providing them with the means to carry out their projects, have often resulted in direct patronage of these artists,” he said.

Chilean director Larraín’s previous feature films include “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and several projects featuring actor Gael García Bernal, including “Ema,” “Neruda” and “No.”

Chanel’s links with cinema date back to 1931, when movie mogul Sam Goldwyn invited founder Gabrielle Chanel to Hollywood. Her welcoming party at the Los Angeles train station included Greta Garbo, and Chanel would go on to design costumes for actresses such as Gloria Swanson.

The house has costumed actresses ranging from Jeanne Moreau in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” to Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine.” It also has longstanding partnerships with film events such as the Deauville American Film Festival in France and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

